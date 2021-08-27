Joyce Bennett
Services for Joyce Bennett, 64, of Lufkin, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday in the New Zion Temple of Deliverance. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Bennett was born Aug. 29, 1956, and died Aug. 22, 2021, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Linda LaNiece Byron
Services for Linda LaNiece Byron, 79, of Corrigan, will be at 10 a.m. Monday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Union Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Monday. Mrs. Byron was born June 2, 1942, in the Chita Community of Trinity County and died Aug. 25, 2021, in Groveton.
Ima Jewel Grimes
Services for Ima Jewel Grimes, 82, of Diboll, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Ryan Chapel Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the Ryan Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Mrs. Grimes was born Oct. 1, 1938, and died Aug. 25, 2021, in a local hospital.
Joseph Loyd
Services for Joseph Loyd, 66, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Church of the Living God. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Mr. Loyd was born Jan. 1, 1955, in Crosby and died Aug. 18, 2021, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Meagan Williams Loyola
A Mass of Christian Burial for Meagan Williams Loyola, 33, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Largent Cemetery. Meagan was born Feb. 9, 1988, in Lufkin and died Aug. 23, 2021, in Lufkin. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Shafer Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m.
Jermaine Oliphant
Graveside services for Jermaine Oliphant, 41, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in Forest Haven Cemetery. Mr. Oliphant was born July 5, 1980, in Lufkin and died Aug. 16, 2021, in Diboll. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Hank Williams Ross
Services for Hank Williams Ross, 57, of Huntington, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Shawnee Church of Jesus Christ. Interment will follow at Treadwell Cemetery. Mr. Ross was born Oct. 6, 1963, in Doucette and died Aug. 23, 2021, at his home. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
