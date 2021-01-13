Margaret Leo Murdock Martin
Graveside services for Margaret Leo Murdock Martin, 87, of Lufkin were held Sunday, January 10, 2021 in the Largent Cemetery with Brother Wayne Roberson officiating.
Mrs. Martin was born July 19, 1933 in Kosciusko, Mississippi to the late Fannie Meek (Herring) and James Howard Murdock, and died Thursday, January 7, 2021 at home in Lufkin.
Mrs. Martin graduated from Kosciusko High School in 1951 and Belhaven College in Jackson, Mississippi in 1955 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She was a long-term resident of Moss Point, Mississippi and also lived in McComb, Mississippi, Jackson, Mississippi, Alexandria, Virginia, and Charleston, South Carolina.
Mrs. Martin was married to Hardy Martin for 59 years until his death in 2019. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, she taught Bible in the public schools of McComb, Mississippi. She became a licensed real estate broker and operated Margaret Martin Realty in Pascagoula, Mississippi. She held leadership roles in various church and community organizations. She was most recently a member of the Dantzler Memorial United Methodist Church in Moss Point, Mississippi.
She enjoyed traveling, which took her to Mexico, France, Germany, and Poland, as well as throughout the United States.
Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Ed and Lisa Martin of Lufkin and Murdock Martin of New York City; grandchildren, Taylor Martin and Jeffrey Martin, both of New York City; brother-in-law, Douglas Leader of Aiken, South Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward Hardy Martin; and siblings, Elsie Leader, Hugh Murdock, and Carolyn Moore.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.