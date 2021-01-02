Constantino “Tino” Villasana IV
Funeral services with honors by the Lufkin Fire Department for Constantino “Tino” Villasana IV, 61, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, January 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Lufkin with Reverend Mark A. Newton officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Tino was born March 24, 1959 in Dallas, Texas to Carmen (Amador) and the late Constantino Villasana III, and died Wednesday, December 30, 2020 in a Dallas hospital.
A devoted public servant, Tino retired as Captain of the Lufkin Fire Department after 26 years of service. He was a Master Firefighter, Paramedic, Hazmat Firefighter, and taught Hazmat at the Fire Academy. He served on the Fire Department Pension Board. Firefighting was his passion, as was evidenced by his career. He also owned and operated C&C Enterprises for many years. Tino actively served in the community as a softball coach, soccer coach, and youth sports board member. He also served as a builder in yearly mission projects. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Tino was a member of First Baptist Church Lufkin.
Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Villasana of Lufkin; daughters, Valerie Pauling and husband Beau of Missouri City, Mari Villasana of Austin, Amanda Stifflemire and husband Matthew of Georgetown; mother, Carmen Villasana of Dallas; brother, Art Villasana and wife Ann of Dallas; parents-in-law, Clyde and Anna Usrey of Mesquite; sister-in-law, Nancy Hendrickson and husband Ben of DeSoto; nephews, Nate Villasana and Seth Villasana, both of Dallas; niece, Shelby Hendrickson of DeSoto; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Michael Villasana.
Pallbearers will be the Lufkin Fire Department Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tino Villasana Firefighter Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 190, Lufkin, Texas 75902.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at First Baptist Church Lufkin.
The family requests everyone wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols for the visitation and service. The services will be live streamed on First Baptist Church Lufkin’s Facebook page.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
