Elvin Lamar Layton of Lufkin passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at his home at the age of 95. He was born March 5, 1925, in Chireno to parents Guy Vernon Layton and Alma (Palmer) Layton.
Mr. Layton attended Chireno ISD and NYA School. He proudly served in the United States Army and was a World War II veteran. He also served in the Merchant Marines. He was a Licensed Boiler Technician on ships and in factories and a union organizer, establishing two local unions, one of which he became president. Elvin built and operated a poultry farm for over 25 years, worked as a school bus driver, a shade tree mechanic, a sheep farmer, a pulp wood logger, and his family never needed a plumber, electrician, carpenter, or veterinarian because he did it all.
Elvin loved gardening, playing checkers with the children, fishing and hunting, watching old westerns, telling stories about the old days, and teasing his wife. He was a deacon of the Chireno Baptist Church and had a lifelong love of old country gospel music. He was always ready to help anyone in need, whether you needed a tool or pulling out of a ditch. He once rescued two small children and their mother when their car was swept off the road during a flood, at great risk to himself.
Mr. Layton was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 66 years, Eunice Murray Layton; and sisters, Laverne Sanders, Dorothy Hardy, Alma Stewart, and Janie Sue Layton.
He is survived by his sisters, Annie Laura Blankenship, Nina Huggins and husband Don, Nelda Dyes and husband Francis; brothers, Guy Vernon Layton Jr. and wife Virginia, Clifford Layton and wife Nina, and Johnny Layton and wife Doris; his children, Clifton Layton and wife Lynda, Laura Earls and husband Leonard, Betty Gipson, and Shirley Layton. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Meredith Layton Cizlak, Forrest Layton, Ashley Layton Freeman, Alicia Earls, Melissa Gipson Matney, Stephen Gipson, and Jennifer Gipson; twelve great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Robert Earl Murray.
A funeral service was held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Cason Monk-Metcalf Sunset Chapel officiated by Bro. Mike Belgard. Interment was at Sunset Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers were Rivers Freeman, Mehdi Cizlak, Eric Freeman, Cirilo Palacios, Alicia Earls, and Ashley Freeman. Honorary pallbearers were Clifton Layton, Forrest Layton, Stephen Gipson, and Gavyn Gipson.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Sharon Shriners.(https://www.sharonshriners.com/payments)
Arrangements are under the direction of Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Directors, Nacogdoches.
