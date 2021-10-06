James P. Hunter
A celebration of the Holy Eucharist in memory of James P. Hunter, III, 84, will be held at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church on Thursday, October 7 at 11 a.m. with The Revs. Thomas Morris and Art Callaham as co-celebrants. Millard (Buddy) Zeagler will be the eulogist. Interment will be in the Sunset Memorial Park, Nacogdoches.
Hunter died October 3, 2021 at his residence. A lifelong resident of Lufkin he was a licensed funeral director for over 56 years and formerly owned Oakley-Metcalf in Lufkin and Cason Monk-Metcalf in Nacogdoches. He was long active in Lufkin civic affairs.
He was the founder, chairman, and CEO of Equity Corporation International based in Lufkin which became one of the nation’s largest death care companies operating in 38 states and 2 Canadian provinces. ECI traded on the NYSE and merged with Service Corporation International in 1999.
He was a former member and chairman of the Texas Funeral Service Commission.
He received a MBA from Pepperdine University, Malibu, CA and served a term on the University Board. He was a life member of Pepperdine University Associates. Additionally, he was a member of the Stephen F. Austin State University Foundation Board of Trustees. The Hunter family endowed the Jay Hunter Memorial Scholarship at SFASU which has benefited many Lufkin students.
Active in golf for many years he was a charter member of Crown Colony Country Club and was a member of River Oaks Country Club in Houston.
Hunter was a third-generation member of St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church where he was a former vestryman. He was a past president of St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School.
Survivors: wife, Elaine of Lufkin; daughter, Jennifer Hunter Walz, of Houston; son, Wyland Lee Hunter and Companion Andrea Hale, of Galveston; sister, Sharon Metcalf McDonald, of Houston; grandsons, Hunter and Harrison Walz, of Houston; niece Ashley Reeves, of Houston; brother-in-law, Buddy Zeagler of Lufkin; his beloved dachshund, Wolfy and his cats.
His son, James P. (Jay) Hunter, IV preceded him in death.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 6, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home where Hunter began his funeral career in Lufkin, 412 East Shepherd Ave.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to SFASU Foundation with a memo to the Jay Hunter Memorial Scholarship, SFASU Foundation, PO Box 6092, SFA Station, Nacogdoches, TX 75962-6092; St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church, 919 S. John Redditt Dr. Lufkin, TX 75904; Hospice in the Pines; or a favorite charity.
Pallbearers: His grandsons, Hunter and Harrison Walz; J. Patrick Doherty, Joe Max Green, Jim Kingham, Vince Whitaker, Lt. Col John Bateman, Thomas Metcalf, Will Lee, Ken Smith, David Hill, Charles Fredrick, Jack Martin
In his declining years, Jimmy was blessed with the compassionate, loving care of: Theresa, Darcus, JR, Danielle, Lisa, Barb, Maria, Lulu, Ann and Hospice in the Pines.
Gipson Funeral Home, Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home and Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Home, directors.
