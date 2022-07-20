Funeral services for Doris Elise “Nanny” Pelton, 93, of Huntington will be held Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 11:00.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Brother Steven Sanders, Brother M.H. Shubert, and Mike Pelton officiating. Interment will follow in the Huntington Cemetery.
Mrs. Pelton was born February 11, 1929 in Logansport, Louisiana to the late Bessie (Little) and Howard Andrew Wiggins, and went home to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, July 18, 2022. Nanny, resided in Huntington most of her life, where she and the love of her life, Owen Frank “Pappy” Pelton, Jr., raised their three daughters, and helped raise her six grandchildren. She was a member of the Huntington Garden Club, served on the Huntington City Council, and was Mayor Pro Tem at one time. She served as the church secretary at New Life UPC.
Doris served and retired as Postmaster for the United States Postal Service after 22 years of service in Huntington and Zavalla. She loved that job greatly and all the friends she met while working there. Nanny was a member of New Life Pentecostal Church where she served the Lord for many years. Nanny’s passion was to further the gospel of Christ and specifically see her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren come to the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ, whom she trusted with her life on this earth, as well as her eternal life. Her greatest desire was for her family to submit to the convicting power of the Holy Ghost, repent of their sins, and live every day in such a way that the world could see Jesus in them.
Survivors include her daughters and son-in-law, Judy and Ricky Petty of Wells, Sue and Tim McCarty of Richmond, Kim and George Sims of Galveston; son-in-law, Robert Petty of Wells; grandsons and their spouses, Michael and Kristi Hathorn, Clay and Brandie Hathorn, all of Wells, Robby and Amy Petty of Norco, California, Randall and Kristy Petty of Hudson, Brian and Haley Seymore, Caleb and Morgan Garber, all of Huntington; great-grandchildren, Justin, Jacie, Jenna, Presley, Braylee, Parker, Delilah, Hayden, Paxton, Jentry, Jake, Owen, Jay, Tristan, Taylor, Griffin, Whitlee, Joey, Maverick; sisters, Linda Hash of Durango, Colorado, Eloise Paschal of Houston; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 64 years, Owen Frank Pelton, Jr.; grandsons, Mitchell Lane Hathorn and Ryan Petty; and brothers, Cecil Wiggins and Ernest Wiggins.
Pallbearers will be Michael Hathorn, Clay Hathorn, Robby Petty, Randall Petty, Brian Seymore, and Caleb Garber.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Thursday morning prior to the service.
