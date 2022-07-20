Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Funeral services for Doris Elise “Nanny” Pelton, 93, of Huntington will be held Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 11:00.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Brother Steven Sanders, Brother M.H. Shubert, and Mike Pelton officiating. Interment will follow in the Huntington Cemetery.

Mrs. Pelton was born February 11, 1929 in Logansport, Louisiana to the late Bessie (Little) and Howard Andrew Wiggins, and went home to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, July 18, 2022. Nanny, resided in Huntington most of her life, where she and the love of her life, Owen Frank “Pappy” Pelton, Jr., raised their three daughters, and helped raise her six grandchildren. She was a member of the Huntington Garden Club, served on the Huntington City Council, and was Mayor Pro Tem at one time. She served as the church secretary at New Life UPC.