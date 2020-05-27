Sheila Durham
Funeral services for Sheila Durham, 60, of Lufkin, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at Gipson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Richard Owens officiating. Interment to follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mrs. Durham was born July 16, 1959, the daughter of the late Hazel (Helmer) and Jack Featherston. She passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at her residence.
Sheila loved scrapbooking, crafts, sewing, and quilting. She loved her family, her dogs and loved doing ancestry research. She was very active in her church, Solid Rock Family Church, as a Sunday school teacher and Bible school teacher.
She is survived by her son, Michael Durham of Lufkin; sister, Peggy Wells and husband Anthony of Lufkin; aunt, Laverne Childress; nephew, Peyton Wells; niece Ashlyn Wells; nephews, Seth and Cole Poepke; niece Franchesca Martin and husband Eddie; niece, Mikka Harris, and “special niece” Kelly Smith. She is also survived by numerous other cousins and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Randall A. Durham; sister, Rhonda Poepke.
The family will visit with loved ones and friends between 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Gipson Funeral Home Chapel prior to the service.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
