Graveside services for Robin Earl Reynolds, 62, of Huntington will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Huntington Oddfellows Cemetery with Brother Forrest Reynolds and Brother Brad Forrest officiating.
Robin was born October 13, 1957 in Lufkin, Texas and died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in a local hospital.
Robin was a lifelong resident of Huntington, graduating from Huntington High School with the Class of 1976. He loved socializing and never met a stranger and was a bright light in the life of everyone he met. He enjoyed his yearly birthday parties attended by many friends and family and looked forward to Christmas each year. Robin participated in the Special Olympics and was a member of Huntington United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his brother and sister-in-law, Kim and Gwen Reynolds of Huntington; nephew, Forrest Gene Reynolds of Iola; aunts, Kaye Alexander of Lufkin, Joyce Crain of Huntington; cousins, Cody and Michelle Scott along with their daughter Isabelle, Fred and Cecelia Flournoy, Ron and Sharon Flournoy; and numerous other cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Linda Reynolds and Ernest Crain; and uncles, Gene Earl Alexander and David Crain.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Huntington Class of 1976 that never left him behind.
The family would like to express special thanks to the staff of Huntington Health and Rehabilitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to McMullen Memorial Library, 900 N. Main Street, Huntington, Texas 75949.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.