Kristin Denise (Canty) Hightower
Memorial Visitation for Kristin Denise (Canty) Hightower, 49, of Huntington, will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Mrs. Hightower was born on Sunday, December 17, 1972, in Knoxville, Tennessee, to Robert Wayne Canty and Patricia Cartwright Canty and died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Lufkin.
Kristin Was a 1992 Graduate of Allen High School in Allen, Texas. She studied early childhood education and was a teacher in Allen, Texas. She was a certified insurance and billing agent and worked as a medical office MGR in a local doctor’s office. She was a baptized believer in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a member of the City Church of Lufkin. Kristin was married to the love of her life and together they loved to fish on lake Sam Rayburn. She was the proudest mother of her precious daughter, Kaelyn Denise. Kris looked forward to being a grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Scott Hightower of Huntington; daughter, Kaelyn Hightower of Hudson, TX; Parents, Robert and Patricia Canty of Lufkin; sister, Alicia Sanches of Lufkin; sister and brother-in-law, Robin and James Coonrod of CenterPoint, OR; brother, Adam Canty of Orange, TX; grandmother, Johnny Faye Canty of Newton, TX; also, aunts and uncles and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Richmond and Mildred Cartwright, Robert M. Canty, and uncles, Richard and Douglas Cartwright, and Linnie Bryan.
Special memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, or to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
