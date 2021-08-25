Janis Conner Vaughn was born August 21, 1924 in Diboll, Texas. She went peacefully to her heavenly home August 16, 2021, just prior to her 97th birthday. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Icie Waltman; two brothers, Cleveland and Allen Waltman; her husband of 52 years, L.J. Conner and more recently Cullen Vaughn; as well as a grandson, Jared Conner Stanley.
She is survived by her three daughters and their husbands, Anna and Bob Parton, Nan and Mark Douthit, and Lesa and Alan Wade; and grandchildren, Leanna and Greg Carrillo, Sheridan and Emory Camp, Jessica and Caleb Wade, Amy and Jon Douthit, Courtney and Dean Bullock, Kendra and Christian Douthit, Kyle Douthit; and 16 great grandchildren.
Janis was a charter member of Denman Avenue Baptist Church and served in various capacities throughout the years. Her last year to minister through her church was 2019 when she taught Vacation Bible School at the age of 95. Above all, Janis would want the world to know she loved the Lord with all her heart.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Joseph House Hospice Facility, Hospice in the Pines, or the scholarship fund at Denman Avenue Baptist Church.
