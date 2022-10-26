J.D. Crouch Jr. (Bubba) Oct 26, 2022 Oct 26, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save January 1, 1950 — October 19, 2022J.D. Crouch Jr., 72, of Lufkin, Texas, passed away in his home on October 19, 2022. J.D. was born to J.D. Crouch Sr. and Kathleen Davenport on January 1, 1950, in Cameron, Texas.Memorial service pending Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Obituaries Crouch Sr. J.d. Crouch Jr. Texas Lufkin Cameron Bubba Kathleen Davenport J.d. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPollok man dies in auto-pedestrian accident late Wednesday on Highway 69Ice cream shop bringing nostalgia, quirkiness and family friendly fun to downtownWalker indicted on additional charges, arrested WednesdayApple Springs man dies in two-vehicle accident Oct. 7 on Highway 94EDITORIAL: Time to Vote: Early voting begins Monday for 2022 general electionMan charged with using counterfeit money from China to purchase stereosHeritage Festival brings colorful culture to downtownGrand jury indicts Diboll man on charge of continuous violence against familyTraffic switch planned in major construction project on Highway 69POLICE REPORTS: Gunfire erupts after large fight on Robin Street Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
