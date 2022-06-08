Mrs. Dorothy (Eagle) Tompkins, 98, was born in Livingston on July 28, 1923. She died in Lufkin on May 5, 2022. She grew up in Carmona, a small sawmill town. Her family moved to Lufkin when she was in high school. She graduated from Lufkin High School and the University of Texas. She received her master’s degree from Stephen F. Austin State University. She was a member of several civic organizations and the Methodist Church. She taught fifth grade at Trout Elementary School for 20 years, and loved all her students through the years. Playing bridge and reading mystery books were two of her favorite activities, as well as taking care of every animal and creature around.
Dottie is survived by her sons, Russell Tompkins and Robert Tompkins and daughter-in-law Gayle Tompkins; daughter, Linda Jones and son-in-law Stephen Jones; and grandchildren, Anine Odle, Andrew Tompkins, Paul Tompkins, Melissa Powers, Christy Caudle, and Clint Caudle; and sister-in-law, Lou Howard. She also had numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Dottie was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Tompkins; parents, Dorothy and Russ Eagle; grandparents, Olivia and Lewis Dindinger; sister, Jane Hudgens and brother-in-law Tommy Hudgens; and granddaughter, Kari Tompkins.
There will be a memorial service to celebrate the life of Dottie Tompkins on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Keltys United Methodist Church.
The family would like to thank Hospice in the Pines for the help they provided.
