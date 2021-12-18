Thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Morning high of 69F with temps falling to near 55. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Funeral services for Mary Horton Murphy, 67, of Lufkin will be held Monday, December 20, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Clawson Assembly of God with Pastor Luis Salazar officiating. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery.
Mrs. Murphy was born April 21, 1954 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Geraldine (Roberts) and C.W. Horton, and died Wednesday, December 15, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Murphy was a lifelong resident of Lufkin. She was employed with Horton Excavating. Mary was married to David Murphy for 13 years. Together they enjoyed time with family, especially their grandchildren and their beloved dog Maggie. Mary was a member of The Lighthouse Church in Dallas and was a faithful prayer warrior whose prayers touched many lives. Mary was an excellent cook and baker. She will be remembered for her roast and chocolate pie.
Survivors include her daughters, Leigh Ann Salazar and husband Luis of Duncanville, Britni Lumpkin of Waxahachie; stepson, Jarod Murphy and wife Patty of Huntington; grandchildren, Lauren Burriss, Laila Salazar, Laci Salazar; sisters and brothers-in-law, Shirley and Charles Pyle of Huntington, Alice and Bobby Basham of Pollok, Billy and Linda Horton of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, David Louis Murphy.
Pallbearers will be Nick Horton, Jarod Murphy, Bobby Basham, Jr., Sydney Basham, Seth Basham, Scott York, Tyler York, and Carson Frankens.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Lighthouse Church, P.O. Box 210217, Dallas, Texas 75211.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
