Maston L. Murphy, Jr.
Graveside services for Maston L. Murphy, Jr., 65, of Lufkin, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Narrow Way Cemetery in Hudson with Bro. Ralph Sparks officiating.
Mr. Murphy was born March 5, 1956 in Lufkin, Texas, to Maston L. Murphy, Sr. and Joy Murphy, and died Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Lufkin.
Mr. Murphy was dedicated to his job at 5th Wheel Truck Stop. He loved spending time with his family and working in the yard with his dog, Apple Murphy.
He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Michael Murphy and Sherri of Center, and Gary Wells and Amanda Hearn of Lufkin; son, Maston Murphy III “Buckwheat” of Ohio; one and only daughter, Chrystal Murphy of Lufkin; grandchildren, Jason Murphy, Jasmine Murphy, Alyssa Conner “6-foot-6”, Riley Fuller, Landyn Wells, Kadie Murphy, Kenleigh Wells, and Jacob Justus; brother, Billy Ray Murphy of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, James Ray Murphy and Debora of Lufkin; sister and brother-in-law, Brenda McBride and Wayne of Timpson; cousin, Cliff Murphy of Lufkin; friend, Carolyn Sue Donaldson of Lufkin; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Bradley Lee Murphy; granddaughter, Zoey Murphy; sister, Linda Nell Smith; and brothers, Michael Wayne Murphy and Billy Gene Murphy.
Pallbearers will be Jason Murphy, John Justus, Tracy Aylor, Cory Akers, Camron Murphy, and Clarence Williamson.
Honorary pallbearer will be Austin Wells.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 26, 2021 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
