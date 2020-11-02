Marsha Ann Garber
November 2, 1948 - October 30, 2020
Graveside services for Marsha Ann Garber, 71, of Lufkin, Texas will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Holly Grove Cemetery in Segno, Texas with Leo Lytle officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.in the Cochran Funeral Home Chapel in Livingston, Texas.
Marsha Ann Garber was born November 2, 1948 in Dice Colony, Arkansas to parents, Wilburn Vess and Juanita (Jackson) Vess, and passed away October 30, 2020 in Lufkin, Texas. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Angela Griffin; grandson, Michael Jones; her parents; brothers, Curtis Vess and Michael Vess.
She is survived her sons and daughters-in-law, Bryan Jones and Angela of Osceola Arkansas, Mark Jones and Tami of Lufkin, Texas; daughter, Shannon Thomas of Baytown, Texas; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie Vess and LaNell of Lufkin, Texas; sister Glenda Turner of Osceola, Arkansas; brother and sister-in-law, Gary Vess and Linda of Livingston, Texas; along with host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Marsha Ann Garber will be escorted to her grave by pallbearers: Gary Lynn Vess, Gerald Vess, Josh Vess, Aaron Jonesm Randall Currie and Landon Vess
Cochran Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign our online guestbook at www.cochranfh.com
