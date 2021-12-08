Graveside services Annette Colter, 67, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. today in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Colter was born Oct. 7, 1954, and died Dec. 1, 2021, in Lufkin. Cremation is under the direction of Colonial Mortuary.
Gabriel Gerardo Garcia
Requiem mass for Gabriel Garcia, 53, of Lufkin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Rosary will be from 6-8 p.m. tonight at Colonial Mortuary.
Pasty Hartsfield
Services for Patsy Hartsfield, 70, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the Abundant Life United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the Pilgrims Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Colonial Mortuary. Patsy was born Aug. 2, 1951, in Beaumont and died Nov. 30, 2021, at her residence.
Edwinna Lewis
Services for Edwinna Lewis, 54, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at All Families Mortuary's Chapel. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the chapel. Edwinna was born May 6, 1967, and died Dec. 5, 2021, at CHI St. Luke's. Interment will be at Kibbiefield Cemetery in Maston.
Rhonda Sullivan
Graveside services for Rhonda Sullivan, 69, of Corrigan, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Stryker Cemetery. Rhonda died Dec. 3, 2021.
