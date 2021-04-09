Pablo De La Cruz
Funeral services for Pablo De La Cruz, 62, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin. Interment will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mr. De La Cruz was born September 21, 1958 in Jalisco, Mexico, to Jose De La Cruz and Rafaela (Roman) De La Cruz, and died Wednesday, March 7, 2021 in Lufkin.
Mr. De La Cruz was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lufkin. He was a great handyman and could fix anything. Mr. De La Cruz enjoyed gardening and working in his yard with his grandson, Jr. He loved going to rodeos, listening to regional music, and watching baseball, especially the Houston Astros and the Yankees.
Mr. De La Cruz is survived by his wife of 38 years, Celia De La Cruz of Lufkin; son, Juan A. De La Cruz of Atlanta, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Sergio and Jenny De La Cruz of Lufkin; daughter, Cristal De La Cruz of Lufkin; granddaughter, Mia De La Cruz of Lufkin; grandson, Sergio De La Cruz, Jr. of Lufkin; a grandchild on the way; along with numerous other family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Juan De La Cruz, Sergio De La Cruz, Benny Garcia, Cuco Garcia, Transito De La Cruz, and Gilberto De La Cruz.
Honorary pallbearer will be Isidro Rucobo and Antonio Falcon.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, April 9, 2021 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.