Joe Echols Rich, Sr.
Graveside services for Joe Echols Rich, Sr., 91, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Reverend Mark A. Newton officiating.
Joe was born October 24, 1929 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Winfred (Echols) and Thomas Rich, and died Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Lufkin.
Joe graduated from Lufkin High School in 1947 and Stephen F. Austin State University. He served in the United States Navy and was recalled during the Korean Conflict. Joe worked at Lufkin Industries and forty years at Angelina Hardwood Sales. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #699 A.F. & A.M., the Lufkin Host Lions Club, and the Round Table. He also served on the City of Lufkin City Commission.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Sarah Beth (McKay) Rich; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Ricky Alexander; sons and daughters-in-law, Eric and Greta Rich, Joe and Joy Rich; granddaughter, Catherine Rich; grandsons, Jake Rainwater, Scott Rich, Scott Seale, and Joe E. (Tripp) Rich III; and dog, Josey. He is also survived by brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dick and Anna McKay.
He was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, Oliver and Tina Belle McKay; sister and brother-in-law, Tomagene and John Snead; brother-in-law, Oliver “Bubba” McKay; son-in-law, J.R. Rainwater; and granddaughter, Shea Seale.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Round Table, along with Taylor McKewen, Trey Henderson, Carl Ray Polk, Travis Maroney, Bill Dobrec, Vince Treadwell, and Kevin McKay.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Katie Miller and Lisa Miller.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The First Baptist Church Building Fund, 106 E. Bremond, Lufkin, Texas 75901, Godtel of Lufkin, 323 Moody Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901, or the Salvation Army, 412 S. 3rd Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
He will be missed!
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
