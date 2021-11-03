On Thursday, October 21st, Stephen entered the Kingdom of Heaven surrounded by Susan, his wife of 29 years, his children Lacy and Ben, son-in-law Sterling, brother Jeff. He was born on October 6, 1969 in Fort Belvoir, Virginia to Lacy and Rita Jo Davis Breckenridge.
Stephen met Susan in High School and dated throughout their college days at Stephen F. Austin State University. On December 28, 1991, Stephen married his best friend, Susan Gerland. Stephen graduated from SFA in May of 1992 with a Bachelors in Science. Lacy, Stephen’s little monkey, was born in 1996 and his “mini me”, Ben, was born in 1999. Stephen and his family resided in Lufkin, Texas for 15 years and then moved to Montgomery, Texas in 2006. Stephen was in the Environmental/Safety field for 30 years. He was currently a Safety Director for Honeywell.
Stephen’s happiest days were with his family around. He loved his farm in Groveton, riding horses, mowing on his tractor, keeping his truck clean, deer hunting, his dog Dixie, eating gummy bears and watching TV. He was firm believer in his Christian faith.
Stephen is survived by his wife, Susan, his daughter and son-in-law, Lacy and Sterling Breland, and his son Ben. Parents Lacy and Rita Jo Breckenridge. Father-in-law and Mother-in-law, Bill and Barbara Gerland. Brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Cyndy Breckenridge and Brother and sister-in-law Jeffrey and Deidra Breckenridge. Brother-in-law and Sister-in-law, Jonathan and Jill Gerland. Nephew and nieces, Robert “Bobby”, David, Scott, Melissa, Joseph and Jolie.
A graveside service were held Monday, October25, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Bennett Cemetery, Apple Springs, Texas.
