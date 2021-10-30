Funeral services for Wade Pierce, 48, of Huntington will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Dr. Darryl Smith and Ken Berss officiating. Interment will follow in the Huntington Cemetery.
Mr. Pierce was born February 13, 1973 in Pasadena, Texas to Debbie (Ivy) and William Lawrence Pierce, and died Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Huntington.
Mr. Pierce had resided in Huntington for 33 years. He enjoyed deer and hog hunting and fishing. He loved his daughters and granddaughter very much. Mr. Pierce was a member of Huntington First Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughters, Chasity Pierce and Olivia Arnold, both of Etoile; granddaughter, Iris Arnold of Etoile; grandparents, Ted and Barbara Ivy of Huntington; father, William L. Pierce of Dallas; sister and brother-in-law, Holli and Adam Richardson of Richmond; brother and sister-in-law, Jerold and Sue Ann Pierce of Huntington; nephews and nieces, Nathaniel and Gabriel Richardson, Jade and Phoenix Pierce; and a number of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Debbie (Ivy) Pierce.
Pallbearers will be Jerold Pierce, Adam Richardson, Nathaniel Richardson, Ken Berss, Cody Carter, and Ted Ivy, Jr.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the services.
