Gayle Roberta (French) Malone, 85, of Humble, TX was welcomed into heaven Sunday, June 12, 2022, in the comfort of her home and company of Glenn — her loving husband of 37 years, and her faithful dog Beau — who refused to leave her side. Born November 27, 1936 in Bradenton, FL to Etta Mae Moore and Alfred Rudolph, Gayle grew up in Lufkin, where she knew Glenn from high school. Following, Gayle attained a business degree from University of Wyoming, and started her family in Des Moines, Iowa, in 1957.
She spent many years there before ultimately re-settling in Houston, where she married her life’s partner, Glenn. Gayle was very active with her church, friends, family and travel. She was an avid golfer and Tennis player and enjoyed many years spending time in her vacation home in Scottsdale, AZ where she loved hosting her friends, children and grandchildren. Gayle most enjoyed being a caring mother and grandmother and spent most of her time tending to her ever-growing family to now include four wonderful great granddaughters. She is survived by her husband Glenn, and her son Roger French, Granddaughter , Allison Tegeler and grandson Michael French, all of West Des Moines and step-sons Scott and Alan Malone and numerous fine step-grandchildren, along with a number of ever loyal, loving friends. Gayle was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen French.
A celebration of life will be held at Atascocita United Methodist Church in Humble, TX, this Saturday July 2, at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to the group who made her daughter’s life complete, Link Associates of De Moines, Iowa or to the charity of your choice.
