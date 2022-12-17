Services for Herman Seale Chalker, 100, of Lufkin, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 19, 2022 at Denman Avenue Baptist Church, with Reverend Jacob Fitzgerald and Reverend Charles Roberts officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Chalker was born February 17, 1922 in Nacogdoches, Texas, the son of the late Roberta (Lee) and John William Chalker. Herman passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 in a Tyler hospital.
Mr. Chalker enjoyed playing “42”, dominoes, RV traveling, Good Sam’s Club, and working with the “Christian Builders”. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and family. He was the owner of Bove Sewing Center, working until the mid 1980’s, was a member for more than 80 years in the Masonic Lodge and was a member of Denman Avenue Baptist Church. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. Even at age 100, he still enjoyed driving through Chick-Fil-A. He always asked “Do you know the Lord?”.
Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Mary Jane and John Baldwin of College Station, TX, and Mildred and Larry Wright of Lufkin, TX; son, Larry Chalker of Big Sandy, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Marty Chalker of Lufkin, TX; daughters and sons-in-law, Judy and Sherman Minter of Kimball, MN and Kathy and Mike McDonald of Pottsboro; brother, Dave Chalker of Nacogdoches; 16 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; 22 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Chalker was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyclyn Chalker; and second wife, Lucille Chalker.
Pallbearers will be Jim Mangum, Rusty Mangum, John Baldwin II, Benjy Walters, Danny Chalker and Joel McDonald.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
