Funeral services for John R. Black, Jr., 91, of Brenham, formerly of Lufkin, will be held Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Cindy Doran officiating, with masonic rites under the auspices of the Lufkin Masonic Lodge #669 A.F.&A.M. Interment will be in the Largent Cemetery.
John R. Black, Jr. was born October 4, 1929 in Crockett, Texas to the late John R. and Hazel (Coker) Black, and died Saturday, July 3, 2021 in Brenham.
After finishing high school John enlisted in the U.S. Air Force as an airplane mechanic. He traveled the world and the U.S. repairing military planes and retired from military service after the Vietnam War.
John settled in the Lufkin area and married Wanda M. (Brown) Beasley on Thanksgiving Day in 1987. While in Lufkin he worked in the maintenance department at Angelina College until he retired. John and Wanda moved from the farm in Lufkin to Houston in January of 2013.
After a hospital stay in Houston the first part of May 2021, John was moved to Kruse Village in Brenham, Texas May 9, 2021 to be closer to his stepson, Michael Beasley.
John is survived by his three stepchildren and their spouses, Donna and Ray Dixon of Missouri City, Sandra and Don Poindexter of New Braunfels, and Michael and Claudia Beasley of Brenham; four grandchildren and their spouses, Matthew and Sarah Beasley of Katy, Allyson and Brandon Silver of Austin, Kenneth and Ainslie Poindexter of New Braunfels, and David Poindexter of Denver, Colorado; and four great-grandchildren, Scarlett Leslie Silver, Lucy Reese Beasley, Jace Michael Poindexter, and Kenlie Marie Poindexter.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda M. Black; and parents, John R. and Hazel Black.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
