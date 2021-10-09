Mass of Christian Burial for Gerald Mendoza, 43, of Lufkin, will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 11, 2021 at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, with Deacon Gary Trevino officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Sunday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with the family receiving friends and loved ones from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Gerald was born May 4, 1978 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of the late Irineo Cavazos Mendoza and Angela Contreras. He passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Hospice in the Pines Inpatient Hospice.
He enjoyed singing, listening to music and playing drums for First Christian Church.
Survivors include his mother, Angela Mendoza; sister, Jennifer Rose Mendoza; and numerous aunts and uncles from the Mendoza and Contreras families.
Gerald was preceded in death by his father, Irineo Mendoza in 2020; aunts and uncles, Norma Lee Castillo, Guadalupe Mendoza, Robert Mendoza, Jose Mendoza, Alfredo Mendoza, and Dora Mendoza; maternal grandparents, Francisco and Cristine Contreras; and paternal grandparents, Fidel Mendoza and Celia Cavazos Mendoza.
Pallbearers will be Victor Contreras, John Davis, Bruce Garcia, George Mendoza, Wally Mendoza, Jr., and Derek Yarbrough.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
