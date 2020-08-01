Thomas ‘Tom’ McAbee
Services for Thomas “Tom” McAbee, 78, of San Augustine, will be at 2 p.m. today at Liberty Hill Baptist Church. Mr. McAbee was born Feb. 12, 1942, in Smithville, Arkansas, and died July 28, 2020, in San Augustine. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, directors.
Betty Wilson
Services for Betty Wilson, 77, of Chireno, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Lower Chireno Cemetery. She was born Feb. 20, 1943, in Portales, New Mexico, and died July 30, 2020, in Garrison.
