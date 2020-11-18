Tammy Joanna Flowers was born March 12th, 1966 to Joan and Willie Edwin Oaks, she died November 12, 2020 in Lufkin, Texas.
Tammy proudly served in the United States Coast Guard for five years. She loved Jesus, her family & friends, crafts, cooking, and ice cream.
Tammy is survived by her husband of 23 years, 9 months Joe E. Flowers; daughters, Sara and Anna Flowers; mother; Joan Oaks, brother, James Edwin Oaks; nieces, Payton Callaway and Rozalin Martin, and an abundance of other family and friends.
Tammy is preceded in death by her father, Willie Edwin Oaks, her grandparents, and many other loved ones.
Memorial Service will be held to celebrate her life on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Brothers Keepers Church in Lufkin. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McNutt Funeral Home & Crematory in Lufkin, Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.