Charlie Elvis Rhodes
Funeral services for Charlie Elvis Rhodes, 84, of Huntington, Texas, will be held Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel Home. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery.
Mr. Rhodes was born April 16, 1937 in Trinity County to Maybelle (Price) and Willie Lee Rhodes. He died Saturday, September 4, 2021 in Katy, Texas after an extensive battle with Alzheimer’s.
Mr. Rhodes graduated from Lufkin High School and retired from Lufkin Industries as a foreman in Commercial Gears. He was a deacon and member of Bald Hill Baptist Church. He loved serving wherever he was needed, whether it be in choir, teaching Sunday School, or building maintenance. Mr. Rhodes was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved working with the cows on his farm in Shawnee Prairie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 53 years, Bobbie Jewel (DuBose); brother, Leslie; and sisters, Deltha Vansau and Mabel Rhodes.
Survivors include his brother, Carol Gene Rhodes of Lufkin; his two sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Johnna of Pattison, Texas and Barry and Cherise of Omaha, Nebraska; grandchildren, Evan Rhodes of Pattison, Katie (and Jake) Wimberley of Fulshear, Texas, Aaron Poteet (and MyBinh) of Omaha, and Maitland Rhodes of Lufkin; two great grandsons, Luke and Truett Wimberley; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Evan Rhodes, Maitland Rhodes, Jake Wimberley, David Rhodes, Jimmy Ford, and David Burris.
Visitation will be on Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. -10:00 a.m. preceding the funeral service.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
