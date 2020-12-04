Ruth Luker English
Funeral services for Ruth Luker English, 90, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Nathan Pannell officiating. Interment will follow in the Enon Cemetery in Ratcliff.
Mrs. English was born May 23, 1930 in Ratcliff, Texas to the late Irene (Dowdy) and William Franklin Luker, and died Sunday, November 29, 2020 in a local nursing home.
Mrs. English had resided in Lufkin most of her life. She worked many years at Reagan’s and retired from JCPenney. Mrs. English enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, camping, and having a big garden. Above all, she loved her family. Mrs. English was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her daughters and son-in-law, Martha Braund and Mary and Donald Rawls; grandchildren and spouses, Terry and Carmen Witt, Ricky and Jennifer Rawls, April and Jonathan Gramm, and Chad Braund; great-grandchildren, Lacy and husband JD Heaton, Ryan Rawls, Natalie Rawls, Kaylee Gramm, Caden Gramm, Brooke Gramm, Presley Witt, and Ashley Rhodes; great-great-grandchildren, Abby Libby and Shelby Witt; sister-in-law, Reba Brent Garrison; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harvey Lee “Pete” English; son-in-law, Bill Braund; and eight brothers and sisters.
Pallbearers will be Terry Witt, Ricky Rawls, Jonathan Gramm, Ryan Rawls, JD Heaton, and Morris Luker.
Honorary pallbearers will be Donald Rawls and Chad Braund.
The family extends special thanks to the staffs of Castle Pines and Hospice in the Pines for their care of Mrs. English.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
