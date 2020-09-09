Kenneth L. Hudson
Funeral services for Kenneth L. Hudson, 89, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Stephen Courtney officiating. Graveside services with military honors will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. in the Houston National Cemetery.
Mr. Hudson was born October 11, 1930 in Baxter, Tennessee to the late Beulah Irene (Graham) and Willie Hudson, and died Sunday, September 6, 2020 in a local nursing home.
Mr. Hudson had resided in Lufkin for 17 years and in Tennessee for 30 years. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University and retired from the United States Air Force after proudly serving his country for 20 years. He ran five marathons, loved to golf, play badminton, bowl, play senior games, and travel. He was a member of the Gideons and Timber Creek Church.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Wanda Sue Hudson of Lufkin; sons and daughters-in-law, Shane and Kim Hudson of Ohio, Terrance and Laura Hudson of Arizona, Stephen and Michelle Hudson of Tennessee; grandchildren, Shane Hudson II, Kathleen Hudson, Michael Hudson, Cameron Hudson, Kristina Jeter, Dylan Hudson, Nolan Hudson; great-grandchildren, Justice and Jayden Hudson, Dorian, Trinity, and Ellie Jeter; niece, Cindy Largent, nephews, Michael Dorman, Rodney Dorman; and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Howard Hudson.
Pallbearers will be the United States Air Force Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to Timber Creek Church, P.O. Box 151038, Lufkin, Texas 75915.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
