Services for Kimberly Burks, 59, of Chireno, will be at 3 p.m. today at Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. today at the funeral home. Kimberly was born Aug. 15, 1965, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and died Nov. 14, 2021, in San Augustine County.
TaTeasha Shotay Washington Hoyle
Services for TaTeasha Shotay Washington Hoyle will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Sid D. Roberts Chapel. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. TaTeasha was born July 11, 1989, in Houston and died Nov. 11, 2021, in Lufkin.
Freddie Sue Lewis
Graveside services for Freddie Sue Lewis, 71, of San Augustine, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. today at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. Freddie was born Jan. 21, 1950, in San Augustine and died Nov. 15, 2021, in San Augustine.
Edna Jo McClendon
Services for Edna Jo McClendon, 85, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Mrs. McClendon was born Feb. 11, 1936, in Lufkin and died Nov. 15, 2021, in Lufkin.
Karen Smith
Graveside services for Karen Smith, 59, of Bronson, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Toledo Bend Church of Christ Cemetery. Karen was born May 9, 1962, in Houston, and died Nov. 9, 2021, in Bronson. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, directors.
