Visitation for Cecil Hunt, 77, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, January 9, 2021 from 12:00 noon to 5:00 p.m. at Carroway Funeral Home. Private family services will be held at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church with Reverend Thomas Morris, Tomas Gonzalez, Carol Moore, and Bernard Hylands officiating. Interment will be in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Cecil Hunt was born in Florence, South Carolina to Cecil Hunt, Sr. and Dorothy (Sinclair) Hunt October 14, 1943. He died Monday, January 4, 2021 from COVID.
He grew up in Lufkin. After graduating from high school, he attended Texas University and graduated in 1966 with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering. Having worked summers at Lufkin Industries, he was delighted to begin his engineering career with them. His work took him all over the world, promoting Lufkin Industries products and design. Early retirement allowed him to continue working as a consultant for the company with time to pursue his many hobbies and interests in hunting, beekeeping, woodturning and carpentry, which produced many beautiful bowls and furniture. In addition, he served his church as a member of St. Cyprian’s vestry.
He was a wonderful friend, husband, father, and grandfather. He will be missed by all who enjoyed his friendly smile, his generosity, his kind and gentle nature, and his independent diligence in all pursuits.
Survivors include his wife, Carlotta (Lehmann) Hunt of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Dr. Robin Adams of Victoria; grandsons, Wesley Adams of College Station, Jonathan Adams of Pflugerville, Patrick Adams of Galveston, Nicholas Adams of Santa Fe, and Zachary Adams of Victoria; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Karen Hunt of Houston; and nieces and nephew, Rachel and husband Lee Williams of Cave Creek, Arizona, Carter Hunt of San Diego, California, Nicole Love of San Antonio, and Stephanie Neely of Bastrop.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jud Sinclair Hunt; and parents-in-law, Arthur and Odessa (Connell) Lehmann.
Pallbearers will be Dr. Robin Adams, Wesley Adams, Jonathan Adams, Patrick Adams, Nicholas Adams, and Zachary Adams.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kurth Memorial Library, 706 S. Raguet Street, Lufkin, Texas 75904 or St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church, 919 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
