Robert Luna
Mass of Christian Burial for Robert “Popo” Luna, 95, of Lufkin, will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with Father Denzil Vithanage and Deacon Ray Vance officiating. Interment will follow in the Moral Cemetery in Nacogdoches. Rosary will be recited may 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with the family receiving friends and loved ones from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Mr. Luna was born December 17, 1925 in Nacogdoches, Texas, to the late Jack and Laney Luna. He passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 at his residence. Mr. Luna served his country during World War II as a member of the US Navy. After returning home from serving his country, he worked at the Paper Mill for over 37-1/2 years before retiring. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church where he served as a Eucharistic minister.
Mr. Luna was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He and his wife, Louise, could always be found at the VFW on Saturday nights waltzing across the dance floor. Mr. Luna enjoyed raising cattle and gardening. Mr. Luna enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. A good conversation and laughter was always a guarantee. Popo was his grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s biggest fan, especially when it came to supporting them in their activities.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Deborah Luna of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Donna and Kenneth Carroll, Diana and Steve Lightfoot and Deidra and Keith Brasuell, all of Lufkin, and Dolores and Cecil Smith of Fultondale, Alabama; grandchildren, Tisha Carroll, Jason Carroll, Chris Luna, Pete Smith and wife Amanda, Brett Standifird and husband Colton, Nick Brasuell and wife Juleen, Katie Lightfoot, Shelbi Johnson and husband Christian; great-grandchildren, Christa Luna, Tasha Smith, Paisley Smith, Todd Smith, Allie Brasuell, Charlie Bell Standifird, Hudson Johnson and Leah Brasuell; brother and sister-in-law John and Lorraine Luna, sister-in-law Jane Luna, sister-in-law Jeanette Rodrigues; and a number of other family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Luna was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Louise Luna, and his siblings Mary Bullock, Velma Crow, Louis Luna, James Luna, Marie Precella Cure, Thomas Luna and Lonnie Luna.
Pallbearers will be Jason Carroll, Chris Luna, Pete Smith, Nick Brasuell, Christian Johnson, and Harvey Lazarine.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Steve Adams and Jack Davis.
The family extends a special thank you to Heart to Heart Hospice (Amanda Allen) and Kamcare for their care during his final days. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Ashton Whitaker for his assistance and compassion while helping care for Mr. Luna. We would like to thank Steve Adams for being a great friend and neighbor. Thank you to Mr. Luna’s grandson, Jason Carroll, for all the love and care you provided over the last few months. His journey home would not have been possible without you Jay!
In honor of his nephew, Greg Montes, who recently passed due to COVID-19, the family ask that you wear your mask to help us do our part in fighting this terrible virus.
Memorial contributions in Mr. Luna’s memory may be made to St. Patrick Catholic School, 2118 Lowery, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
