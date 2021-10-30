Clifford Carlton Conner, Jr. age 75, passed peacefully at his family home in Diboll, Texas on October 20, 2021 after a courageous battle with lung cancer and COPD.
Clifford was born June 26, 1946 in Angleton, Texas to Ora Massingill and Clifford Conner, Sr.
He graduated high school in Houston, but lived most of his young life in Diboll, Tx with his Aunt Sissy and Uncle Boots Harvard. Cliff liked to say, “I lived on FM 1818 when it was just a DIRT road.”
His stepfather, Marvin Hunts previous military service had a huge impact on his desire to join the military. He chose the U.S. Air Force after graduation and spent one year in Vietnam. He wore his beloved Vietnam Vet hat proudly. He was a patriotic man that loved his country and the American flag.
Most of his adult life was spent in Lufkin and Diboll working as a truck driver and in the mobile home business.
Clifford is survived by his wife of 43 years, Bobbie Sue Conner. He was a proud father to his daughter, Christy Conner Ewings and her husband Kenny as well as stepfather to Sondra Dorsett Galmiche and Connie, Gary and Michael Buck. His grandchildren Taylor Rose Ewings, Conner Ewings, Josie Woods, Braydon Dorsett and great granddaughter Madelynn Dorsett were considered his “biggest blessings.”
Clifford’s cheerful attitude, jovial smile and great storytelling will be missed by all that knew him.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life gathering on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 11am at Jubilee Baptist Church in Diboll, Tx. This church became a staple in Clifford’s life and a perfect place to say, until we meet again!
In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund
