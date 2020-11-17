Funeral services for Daniel “Danny Boy” Elliott, Sr., 59, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kevin Poage and Pastor Josh Poage officiating. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery.
Danny Boy was born October 1, 1961 in Lufkin, Texas to Mary M. (Lennox) and the late Andrew J. Elliott, Sr., and died Friday, November 13, 2020 in Cozahome, Arkansas. He resided in Lufkin most of his life and was employed at Strickland Plumbing. Danny Boy was a Christian.
Danny Boy enjoyed many things in his lifetime including fishing, traveling, campfires, music, “cutting a rug”, and family time. He was a plumber and a mentor to many. One thing he always said during his career was, “I got two shovels, one for you and one in case yours breaks.” He was a character and made it his mission to live life like it was a party. His name is one that will never be forgotten.
Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Daniel “Pup” and Misty Elliott of Huntington, Bobby Guthery, Jr., Audie and Nicki Guthery, all of Lufkin, and Michael and Kelsey Blackstock of Elkhart; daughters and sons-in-law, Audra and Kevin Strickland, Dinnie “Tessie” and Shawn Reesor, and Diane Elliott, all of Lufkin; 20 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; mother, Bunny Fougeron of Hudson; brothers and sisters, A.J. Elliott, Jr., Jason Fougeron, Tammy Comeaux, Donna Slater, Peggy Fuentes, Kelly Gomez, Angie Napier, Todd Elliott, and Bridgette Elliott; God-daughter, Aniyah Love of Huntington; fur babies, Pistol and Molly; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father, Andrew J. Elliott, Sr.; and his “True Love”, Muka Suggs Guthery; and brother-in-law, Bobby Napier.
Pallbearers will be Justin Riddles, Cody Suggs, Bobby Guthery, Jr., Audie Guthery, Audra Strickland, Clyde Loftin, Brent Hyde, Bryce Johnson, and Micheal Blackstock.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
