Funeral services for Breleigh Michelle Ratliff, 18, of Nacogdoches will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Eastside United Pentecostal Church, 3801 Center Highway, Nacogdoches, with Brother Ennis Fuller and her uncle, Missionary Justin Ward, officiating. Interment will follow in the Chinquapin Cemetery in San Augustine County.
Breleigh was born August 1, 2002 to Terry Ratliff and Dana (Ward) Ratliff of Nacogdoches, Texas. She was the youngest of four children and enjoyed being the baby of the family to the fullest. She was dedicated back to the Lord, reared in the truth, filled with the Holy Ghost, baptized in Jesus’ name and oh, how she loved to worship the Lord! Breleigh passed from this life and gained her wings Sunday, December 13, 2020, at the young age of 18 years.
Breleigh had hopes and dreams of becoming a flight nurse. She was studying to be a nurse while employed at Memorial Hospital in Nacogdoches as a patient care tech in the Emergency Room. Though she was there for a short time she made such a great impact on so many lives.
Breleigh had the most genuine, charismatic personality. She was known to light up a room with her beautiful smile and contagious laughter. She never met a stranger! She loved you once she met you.
Even though she had her own battles to fight she was an overcomer. For this reason she loved to share her story in hopes of encouraging others in need.
BB you will be greatly missed!
She is survived by her brother, Brendon Ward, his girlfriend Madison Lucas, and the joy of her life, niece Kadence Harper Ward of Nacogdoches; sister, Brooke Ratliff of Magnolia; brother, Braydenn Ratliff and his girlfriend Amiti Posey of Tioga; grandparents, Randy and Kimberly Ward, Larry and Jean Ratliff, all of Nacogdoches; uncles and aunts, Justin and Caroline Ward of Paris, France, Quintin and Tammy Creme of Magnolia; cousins, Halle Creme, Peyton Creme, both of Magnolia, and Trent Fuller of Nacogdoches; special friend, Carson Reeves of Lufkin; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Dana Ratliff, grandmother, Glenda Ward; and great-grandparents, Horace and Virgie Lee Loggins and J.B. and Elsie Ward.
Pallbearers will be Brendon Ward, Braydenn Ratliff, Trent Fuller, Hunter Harvey, Kyle Loggins, Hayden Evans, Dylan Fuller, and Keith Fuller.
Honorary pallbearers will be Justin Ward, Benjamin Turner, David Roundtree, Tarance Swindle, Michael Holston, Soloman Brooks, Jose Hernandez, and Grant Yarberry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Breleigh’s name to the Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital ER Department (for needed equipment), 1204 Mound Street, Nacogdoches, Texas 75961.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Eastside United Pentecostal Church in Nacogdoches.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
The family requests that social distancing and wearing of masks be honored at both the visitation and service.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
