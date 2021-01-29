Paul David Davis
Memorial services for Paul David Davis, 60, of Nacogdoches will be held Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Pollok Baptist Church in Pollok, Texas with Grant Martin officiating. The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon prior to the service.
Paul was born April 4, 1960 in Panama City, Florida, and passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at his home outside of Nacogdoches.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Lehman-Davis; parents, John “PeeWee” and Pauline Davis; son, Ryan Paul Davis and his wife Stacey; daughter, Megan Lea Davis and fiancée Paige DePratter; stepdaughter, Amanda Martin and husband Grant; stepson, Andrew English and wife Amanda; son, Daniel Dunn; grandchildren, Evangeline Karl, Abigail Martin, Harper Karl, Adaline Martin, Mary Harper Davis, and Scout Womack; and parents-in-law, RL and Mae Lehman.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Carl Davis; best friend and cousin, Lil’ Roy Zander; and sister-in-law, Brenda Shumaker.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ladies of 798, 400 W. 9th Street #1708, Claremore, Oklahoma 74018 or online at Ladiesof798.org, or Pollok Baptist Church, 1053 Paul Townsend Road, Pollok, Texas 75969.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
