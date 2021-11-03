Sandra Elaine (Shirley) Simpson, 68 years of age, formerly a resident of Hudson, Texas, passed away September 18, 2021, in Hillsboro, Texas, after a long illness.
Sandra was born in Orange, Texas, on August 8, 1953. She graduated in 1972 from Sidney Lanier High School in Austin, Texas. At the time of her passing she was married to Bob Ladd of Hudson, Texas.
Sandra led an interesting life serving as a Volunteer Firefighter, Emergency Medical Technician, part owner of a private security company, part owner of an electronics company and part owner of a firearms business. In her youth she participated in rodeo events as a barrel racer and participated in horse shows and FFA. While in school she participated and was very skilled at basketball and played several instruments in the high school band.
She was survived by her husband, Bob Ladd of Hudson Texas; son, Michael (Amy) Simpson of Fort Worth Texas; daughter, Christina (Justin) Simpson of Conroe Texas; and son, Gary (Jessica) Hannemann of Fredericksburg Texas. She was very proud of her sixteen grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was also survived by one sister, Barbara Callaghan of Hillsboro Texas; George (Nancy) Shirley of Orange Texas; and Richard (LaDonna) Shirley of Leander Texas.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, 1 p.m., November 6, 2021, at Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 5632 FM Road 1818, Diboll Tx 75941.
