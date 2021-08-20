Rene Rivas Ramirez
Visitation for Rene Rivas Ramirez, 66, of Corrigan will be held Sunday, August 22, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Carroway Funeral Home. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Ramirez was born October 7, 1954 in Muzquiz, Coahuila, Mexico to the late Maria (Del Carmen) and Jesus Ramirez, and died Sunday, August 1, 2021 in Lufkin.
Mr. Ramirez was an excellent mechanic and loved gardening, working outside, and listening to country music.
Survivors include his wife, Lucia (Sauceda) Ramirez of Corrigan; son, Rene Ramirez, Jr. of Cypress; daughters and son-in-law, Carmen Ramirez, Rachael Martinez, Jessica and David Ortega, all of Lufkin; grandchildren, Alexis, Nayelie, Isaac, Natalia, Marvin, Alex, Yuri, Joel, Norma, Tracy, Kaylan, Glorianne, Valerie, Alek, Areli, and Leo; great-grandson, Kayson; sisters, Silva Betty Ramirez, Diana Leticia Ramirez, Maria Azucena Ramirez, and Martha Ramirez; brothers, Javier Ramirez, Sergio Ramirez, Jesse Ramirez, Ramon Mendez, and Salvador Mendez; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
