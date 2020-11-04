Doris Faye (Shaddock) Bowman
Doris Faye (Shaddock) Bowman, 80, of Lufkin died Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Lufkin. Private family graveside services were held in the Whitehouse Cemetery.
Doris was born November 6, 1939 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Catholine (Frizzell) and Oral Shaddock and resided in Lufkin most of her life. She was a 1958 graduate of Lufkin High School, and earned Bachelor and Masters degrees from Stephen F. Austin State University. Doris worked for Lufkin ISD and The Lufkin Daily News, and in 1982 she and her husband Bob moved to Tyler where she taught at the University of Texas in Tyler. In 1982 they moved back to Lufkin and started Bob Bowman and Associates. Together they wrote more than 40 books about East Texas history, communities, folklore, ghost towns of East Texas, and historic murders. In 2013 Doris and Bob retired after 28 years in publishing. When they weren’t writing, Doris and Bob enjoyed traveling. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sons, B. Neil Bowman and wife Ginny (Braden) Bowman, and Jimmy Bowman; grandchildren, Scott Bowman, Matthew Bowman and wife Ashley Bowman; great-grandson, Eli Neil Bowman; brother, Robert Shaddock and wife Barbara; sister, Dorothy Collins and husband Jerry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Bob Bowman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 212 Gene Samford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
