Mozelle Walker
Funeral services for Mozelle Walker, 97, of Hallettsville will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Dr. Darryl Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Huntington Cemetery.
Mozelle was born June 26, 1924 in Hemphill, Texas to the late Lillie (Cochran) and James Henry Walker, and died Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Hallettsville.
Mozelle Walker was a force to behold. Throughout her life she wore many hats and became an expert on whatever subject she studied. She could become anything she wanted. Mozelle was always at the top of her class.
In her early years, she became a pilot and started college at Stephen F. Austin State University after the birth of her daughter, Janice Kay Wagley, in 1942. She traveled and lived in every state in the south following her military husband, Fred C. Wagley, USAF MSGT. Shortly after World War II she traveled with her husband to Germany and later returned to live on Cape Cod in N. Falmouth, Massachusetts where her second daughter was born in 1950.
Mozelle was an accomplished cook, giving lessons on cooking to housewives, and publishing a cookbook for her students. She designed and sewed couture clothing with patterns she drafted. Her daughter Janice always had the most beautiful dresses that no one else could buy! She was an artist proficient in oils and loved gardening and growing unusual flowers.
She became an executive assistant to the president of a company, taught school, ran a catering business with her daughter Ann in Dallas, worked for the State of Texas licensing foster homes, and was a librarian in Wimberley until her retirement. During much of this time Mozelle had a real estate license and was successful in that endeavor.
After breaking her leg in the fall of 2018, she was a resident at Hallettsville Nursing & Rehabilitation where she was loved and will be missed by her caregivers, for she had a kind word and smile for them while she was there.
She will be missed most by her daughters, Ann Arbour and Jan Hogsed. Mozelle leaves grieving grandchildren, Derek Joyner, Dana Guggenberger and Jeff Joyner, and her great-granddaughter, Ashley Thomson, an attorney in Galveston that displays much of the fire of her great grandmother.
Mozelle was a Christian, kind, positive and never met a stranger. A beautiful soul, inside and out.
Mom will always remain in our hearts! We love you!
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Huntington, directors.
