Deanna Lynn Hartmann, 64, of Pollok, was born February 19, 1958 to Katherine (Camper) and Charles Bratcher in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas. She went to be with our Lord on Monday, May 23, 2022 at her residence.
Deanna was a loving wife and mother who loved to cook and do crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed watching old TV shows, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Steven Hartmann of Pollok; son, David of Lufkin; sister, Mary and husband Frank of Florida; brother-in-law, Gary of Alabama; mother-in-law, Dorothy of Pollok; sisters-in-law, Theresa Burmester and husband Richard, and Beverly Kay and husband Ross. She is also survived by numerous extended family and friends.
She is preceded in death by their son, Steven; parents; and siblings, Charlene, Bobby, Jr, John, and Debbie, and father-in-law, Fred Hartmann.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Father Denzil Vithanage, and Father William Burmester officiating. Visitation and a rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Patrick Catholic School located at 2116 Lowery Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901 or Monastery of the Infant Jesus located at 1501 Lotus Lane, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.