Funeral services for Larry Holcomb, 69, of Burke will be held Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Chet Strain officiating. Private family interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Larry was born July 6, 1951 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Helen (Anderson) and Alvin Holcomb, Sr. He went to be with the Lord Monday, January 25, 2021.
Larry was married to Stacey (Sessums) for 45 years and was the love of her life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, horseback riding, riding motorcycles, leather working, and watching westerns, especially Lone Ranger movies.
Larry was a jack of all trades and wore many hats during his lifetime. He worked at the Panther Drive-In, Lufkin Industries, Diboll Police Department, had a carpentry/remodeling business, Airborne Express, and Federal Express.
Larry graduated from Lufkin High School and attended Angelina College, receiving an Associate Degree in Law Enforcement. He was also a certified peace officer.
He is survived by his wife, Stacey Holcomb; brother, Luke Jason Holcomb and wife Kim Holcomb; sister, Teresa Terrell; niece, Angie Modisette and children; sister-in-law, Kim Gray; brother-in-law, Kelly Gray; nephew, Grayson Silverman; niece, Madison Silverman; and cousins, Edwin Quarles, Ashton Quarles, Jenna Quarles, Wiley Quarles, Christi Quarles, Reed Quarles and Owen Quarles.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Gary Luce.
Pallbearers will be Kelly Gray, David Moon, Edwin Quarles, Reed Quarles, Wiley Quarles, and Grayson Silverman.
Special recognition and thanks to the Nacogdoches Medical Center Staff and Harbor Hospice Staff. We appreciated what you did for our precious Larry.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
