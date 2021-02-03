Santos Escobedo Sr.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Santos Escobedo Sr., 73, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, February 5, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lufkin with Fr. Jose Marin officiating. Interment will follow at Knight Cemetery.
Mr. Escobedo was born September 7,1947 in Jiménez del Teul, Zacatecas, Mexico to Pablo Escobedo and Amelia Tellez, and died Saturday, January 30, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Escobedo attended St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lufkin. He worked very hard on his farm and ranch and with his cattle. Mr. Escobedo loved to build houses and work construction.
He is survived by his wife, Maria De Jesus Tellez of Lufkin; sons and daughters-in-law, Santos Escobedo Jr. and Ana Maria Sandoval, Carlos and Bibiana Escobedo, Caciano and Rosalba Escobedo, and Abelardo and Melissa Escobedo, all of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Olga Escobedo and Daniel Barcenas of Lufkin, Cristina Escobedo and Rodolfo Carrillo of Mexico, and Leticia Escobedo and Jose Antonio Hernandez of Mexico; grandchildren, Yudi Escobedo, Arlet Escobedo, Henry Escobedo, Valeria Escobedo, Jackie Escobedo, Noelia Escobedo, Fabian Escobedo, Ximena Escobedo, Marco Hernandez, Crystal Lopez, Judany Barcenas, Karla Morales, Casandra Morales, Yuliana Hernandez, Alan Hernandez, Alina Escobedo, Amy Escobedo, and Alexa Escobedo; 3 great-grandchildren; mother, Amelia Tellez; siblings, Jacobo Escobedo, Abram Escobedo, Alfredo Escobedo, Elena Escobedo, Margarita Escobedo, Saturnina Escobedo, and Juana Escobedo.
He was preceded in death by his father, Pablo Escobedo.
Pallbearers will be Abelardo Escobedo, Caciano Escobedo, Carlos Escobedo, Santos Escobedo Jr., Daniel Barcenas, and Luis Escobedo.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
