Funeral services for Jell G. Cartwright, 53, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, in Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in Britton Creek Cemetery in Center. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m, in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Mr. Cartwright was born Aug. 15, 1966, in Center, and died June 29, 2020, in Lufkin.
