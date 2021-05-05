Patricia Diane Parker
Services for Patricia Diane Parker, 20, of Diboll, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Dan Grenier officiating. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery.
Patricia was born April 25, 2001 in Lufkin, Texas and passed away Friday, April 30, 2021 in a Tyler hospital.
Patricia was a full-time student and was attending cosmetology school. She enjoyed drawing and playing softball. She was a born leader and always had a hug and smile for everyone she met. Patricia was a tomboy at heart and enjoyed going “muddin” with her dad. She was a member of Central Church of Christ.
Survivors include her parents, Phillip and Jeni Parker of Diboll; sister, Havyn Parker of Diboll; fiancé, Johnathan Suvaila of Gilmer; maternal grandparents, Ken and Pati Lightfoot of Diboll; paternal grandfather, James Parker and wife Louana of Hudson; uncles, Robert Parker and Kevin Lightfoot; and numerous other family members.
Patricia was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Diane Seamans.
Pallbearers will be Dillon Mason, Bradley Fenner, Bill McGuire, John Suvaila, Joseph Nash, Logan Bentley, R. J. Pardo and Heston Burrous.
Honorary pallbearers will be Havyn Parker, Makayla Dover, Kimberly Fenner, Hannah Chumley, Lauren Ybarra, Ty Ybarra, Mackynzie Ybarra Katylen McGuire and Cole Seaman.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.