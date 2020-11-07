Edward Earl Dominey
Graveside services for Edward Earl Dominey, 77, of Huntington will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Huntington Cemetery with Jason Miller officiating.
Mr. Dominey was born August 3, 1943 in Houston, Texas to the late Myrtle (Brooks) and Earl Dominey, and died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Dominey worked in construction at various chemical plants. He enjoyed playing 42, fishing, working in his yard, and doing woodwork, particularly building cabinets. He was a member of Huntington Church of Christ.
Survivors include his sisters and brothers-in-law, Patricia and Don Rush of Lufkin, Marie and Welton Miller, Pauline Dominey, Gleena and Ronnie Nerren, all of Huntington, Sherrie McSpadden and Paul Runyons, Vivian and Larry Wright, all of Lufkin; nieces and nephews, Richard Rush, Lisa Rush, Shelia Gillespie, Jason Miller, April Morrel, Jennifer Swan, Brian Jones, Kevin Nerren, Stephanie Mayes, Tiffanie Turnage, Marcus McSpadden, Dustin McSpadden, Tommy Reppond, Jr., Michael Reppond; uncles, Everett Dominey, Elmer Dominey; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
