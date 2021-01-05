Joyce M. (Parrott) Sessions, 87, of Lufkin died Friday, January 1, 2021 in Corpus Christi. Private family services will be held in the Mt. Hope Cemetery with Brother Wesley Matchett officiating.
Mrs. Sessions was born March 5, 1933 in Nacogdoches, Texas to the late Roberta (Fitzgerald) and Fred Parrott. She resided in Wells for the last six years. She worked for the Lufkin State School and was a homemaker. Mrs. Sessions was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Terry McKnight of Wells; son, Loy Eugene Weaver of Nacogdoches; grandchildren and spouses, Lindsey and Brenden Havard, Amy and Darrell Dunn, Chris and Megan Weaver, and Jerry and Melissa McKnight; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister and brother-in-law, Gearldean and Craig Rector; brothers in law and sisters-in-law, Joel and Sue Sessions and Pete and LaDonna Sullivan; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Billy Sessions; daughter, Sabrina Ledbetter; grandson, Jamie McKnight; sisters, Doris Jean Channel and Sharon Parrott; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Roger and Geneva Sessions and Bobby and Betty Sessions.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.