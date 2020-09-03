Melissa Fay (Kennidy) Walker
Funeral services for Melissa Fay (Kennidy) Walker, 48, of Nacogdoches will be held Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Youngblood officiating. Interment will follow in the Sand Flat Cemetery.
Melissa was born April 25, 1972 in Lufkin, Texas to Ruby Fay (Sims) and the late Emory Kennidy, and died Saturday, August 29, 2020 at her residence.
Melissa was a Nurse’s Aide at Rock Haven Nursing Home in Nacogdoches. Her hobbies included collecting Beanie Babies and working puzzles. She loved reading, especially the Bible, and she enjoyed keeping a journal. She loved all animals. Melissa was a member of Timber Creek Church.
Survivors include her husband, Walter Walker, Sr. of Nacogdoches; sons, Zach Kennidy of Rusk, Richard Kennidy of Lufkin; stepdaughter, Princess Ann Walker of Ohio; stepsons, Walter Walker, Jr. of Central, Lucas Walker of Ohio, JaCourtney Fowler of Houston; grandsons, Percy Kennidy of Alaska, Elijah Kennidy of Lufkin; numerous other step-grandchildren; mother, Ruby Kennidy of Lufkin; brother, Jason Kennidy of Lufkin; sister, Casey Kennidy of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Emory “Spud” Kennidy and sister, Emily Kennidy.
Pallbearers will be Zach Kennidy, Richard Kennidy, Kain Kennidy, Isaiah Menefee, Ronnie Clinton, and David Smiley
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
