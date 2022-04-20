Graveside services for Gracie Massey, 14, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Concord Cemetery with Pastor W.M. Massey officiating.
Gracie was born October 19, 2007 in Nacogdoches, Texas, and died Monday, April 18, 2022 in a Houston hospital.
Gracie was in 8th Grade at Huntington Middle School. She loved being outdoors, listening to music, and hanging out with her friends.
Survivors include her parents, Ken and Kelley Massey of Lufkin; sisters and brothers-in-law, Tasha and Justin Murray and Tiffany and Adam Hebert, all of Lufkin; brothers and sisters-in-law, Cory and Jenny Hines of Jacksonville, Dustin and Taylor Massey of Beaumont, and Damon and Brittany Malnar of Hudson; grandparents, Herman and Sue Stone of Lufkin, Jane Rider of Huntington, Rose Massey of Zavalla, Paulette Sims of Trenton, Georgia, and T.R. and Sherry Hyde of Lufkin; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by Stacey Massey; and grandfathers, Kenneth Massey, Sr., Cecil Rider, and Eddie Sims.
Pallbearers will be Adrian Gonzalez, Jacob Malnar, Colten Atwood, Elias Hernandez, Ryder Nelson, and Trevin Nelson.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at Carroway Funeral Home in Huntington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.