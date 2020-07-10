Karla Barry Wallace
Graveside services for Karla Barry Wallace, 72, of Lufkin, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 in the Aldredge Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday at Gipson Funeral Home.
Karla was born July 16, 1947 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of the late Marguerite (Schmidt) and Doyle A. Barry. She passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Logansport (DeSoto Parrish), Louisiana.
Karla was a beloved daughter, mother, grandmother and sister. She had resided in Lufkin since August, 1980. She retired from Woodland Heights Medical Center following 30 years of service, where she was a PBX/switchboard operator. Karla loved her job and the different coworkers she worked with over the years. She loved talking and visiting with people, not to mention that she knew every number and extension in that hospital by heart.
Karla enjoyed being around her family and friends. She enjoyed different types of music and watching music award programs. She also loved bird watching, especially redbirds. Karla was of the Christian Faith.
Survivors include her daughters, Christie Wallace Adams of Lufkin and Carrie Wallace Lane and her husband James Lane, Jr. of Huntington; grandsons, Levi Wallace and Hunter Lane of Huntington and Aidan and Laine Adams of Lufkin; brother, Tom Barry and wife Thelma of Livingston; and nephew, Chris Barry and his family of Pearland.
Pallbearers will be James Lane, Jr., Hunter Lane, Aidan Adams, Christian Hoyle, Karl Henry and Richard Minshew.
Honorary pallbearers will be Levi Wallace and Laine Adams.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
